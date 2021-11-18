Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Generally fair. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.