Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 12-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph.