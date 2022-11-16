This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 12-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
