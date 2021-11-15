This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Wahoo. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
