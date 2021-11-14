This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
