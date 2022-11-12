This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
