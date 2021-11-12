For the drive home in Wahoo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
