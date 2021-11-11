Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
