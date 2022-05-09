This evening in Wahoo: A few clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
