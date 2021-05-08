This evening in Wahoo: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
