May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.