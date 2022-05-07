This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Mostly cloudy and windy with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
