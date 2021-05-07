May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.