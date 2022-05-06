May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Wahoo. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.