May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.