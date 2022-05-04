May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.