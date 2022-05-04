Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds N…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The forecast …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24%…