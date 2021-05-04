Wahoo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
