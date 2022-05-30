Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy early. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
