Wahoo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
