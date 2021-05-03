May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.