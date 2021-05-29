May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.