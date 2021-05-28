This evening in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
