May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.