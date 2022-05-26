This evening in Wahoo: Clear. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Friday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest air is yet to come. Rain chances sticking around as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecast…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Plan o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 6…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday,…
This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Plan on…
Wahoo's evening forecast: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter…