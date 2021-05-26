May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.