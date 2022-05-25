May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.