Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
