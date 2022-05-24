May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.