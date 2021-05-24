Wahoo's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
