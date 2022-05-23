Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of southeastern Nebraska until midnight. Hail and damaging wind are expected in spots. Full details and the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely this evening for many across Nebraska with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest air is yet to come. Rain chances sticking around as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 6…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday,…
This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the…
Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees to…
Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The Wahoo area should see a…