Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
