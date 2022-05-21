May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.