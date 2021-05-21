May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.