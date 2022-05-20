May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.