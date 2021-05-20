 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

{{featured_button_text}}

Wahoo's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics