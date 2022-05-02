May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.