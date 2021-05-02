 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Wahoo: Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics