Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
