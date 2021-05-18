Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
