Wahoo's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
