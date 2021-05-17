May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.