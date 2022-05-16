May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Wahoo. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.