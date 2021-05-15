May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.