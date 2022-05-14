May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.