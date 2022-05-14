Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the stormy evening ahead.
Many areas of eastern Nebraska are in an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday night.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps what happened Thursday in central and eastern Nebraska, discusses our brief dry stretch, and looks ahead to our next cold front Sunday in our latest forecast.
This evening in Wahoo: Clear. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. …