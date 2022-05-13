 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Clear. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular