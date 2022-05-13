This evening in Wahoo: Clear. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the stormy evening ahead.
Many areas of eastern Nebraska are in an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday night.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckil…
Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the h…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Mostly cloudy and windy with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Ch…