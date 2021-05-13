May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.