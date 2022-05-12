Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Friday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see …
Wahoo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day…
Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Mostly cloudy and windy with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Ch…
Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckil…
Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …