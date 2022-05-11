May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.