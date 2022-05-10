May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.