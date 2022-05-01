Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
