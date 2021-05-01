For the drive home in Wahoo: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 d…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. T…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
It will be a warm day in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNW at …