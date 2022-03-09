Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.